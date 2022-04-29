General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GAM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.53. 1,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

