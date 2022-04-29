General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Motors also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.50-7.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Nomura lowered their price objective on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 224,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,809,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in General Motors by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 80,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.