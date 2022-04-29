Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

GEVO stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $777.42 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Gevo news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $158,318.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Gevo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gevo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

