Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Cpwm LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

GILD stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 467,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.73. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

