Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market cap of C$2.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)
