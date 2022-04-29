GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,600 ($20.39) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.35) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.67) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.18) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($21.64).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.17) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,810.40 ($23.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,745,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,815,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,645.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,597.71. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,812 ($23.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £92.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.52), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($698,316.47). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.94) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($75,172.83).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

