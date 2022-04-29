Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Up 309.0% in April

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,300 shares, an increase of 309.0% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 892,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 942,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,584. Glencore has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
