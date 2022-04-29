Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Short Interest Update

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the March 31st total of 155,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Internet of People stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 14,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,593. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Global Internet of People has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

