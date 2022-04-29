GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.79.
GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.