Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Buys C$13,695.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,149,733 shares in the company, valued at C$1,344,705.95.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

Shares of GRG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 113,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,906. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a current ratio of 39.80.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

