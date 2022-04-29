GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.
GOME Retail Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
