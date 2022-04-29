Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 784.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 355,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 315,467 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 144,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTPA stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Gores Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

