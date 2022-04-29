Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%.
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 2,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,171. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gorman-Rupp (GRC)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.