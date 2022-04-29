Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. 2,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,171. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

