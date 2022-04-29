Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.

GRC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 79,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 58,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRC. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

