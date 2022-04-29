Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.89%.
GRC traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.17. 79,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.58. Gorman-Rupp has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $47.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GRC. Sidoti raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
