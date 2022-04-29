Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOSS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $542.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

