Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$109.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

GRT.UN traded down C$1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.63. The stock has a market cap of C$6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.85. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$78.50 and a twelve month high of C$105.79.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

