Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.28

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 29672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 282,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,669,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 397,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 20.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

