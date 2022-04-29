Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.50.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $237.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.86). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 28.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

