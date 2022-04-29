Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

GREE stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 336,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,358. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GREE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Greenidge Generation by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 113,187 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter worth $10,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation (Get Rating)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenidge Generation (GREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.