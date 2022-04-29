Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) PT Lowered to $42.00 at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GREE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenidge Generation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of GREE stock opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.
Greenidge Generation Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates an integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility in the Town of Torrey, New York. It owns and operates data centers for bitcoin mining and blockchain services. As of September 30, 2021, the company had approximately 15,300 miners. It also generates and distributes electricity through a natural gas power generation facility with an installed capacity of 106 megawatt located in New York.
