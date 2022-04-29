Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. 1,156,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Groupon has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

