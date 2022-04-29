Growth N. V. Biotech Acquires 150,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,438,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,806,149.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BDTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

