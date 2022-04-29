Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 57,999 shares.The stock last traded at $152.63 and had previously closed at $148.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $65,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.