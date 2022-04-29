Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $89.61 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

