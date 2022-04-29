Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Up 94.0% in April

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the March 31st total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,707,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GULTU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 189,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,472. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.