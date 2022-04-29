GXChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00004113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $118.94 million and $1.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,987,598 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

