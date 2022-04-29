H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 340,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

