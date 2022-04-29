Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in April

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HHULY remained flat at $8.57 during trading hours on Friday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of 7.50 and a fifty-two week high of 13.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.69.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

