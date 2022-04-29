Handshake (HNS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $436,625.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $56.98 million and approximately $436,625.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.07 or 0.07344296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00257823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00771024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.57 or 0.00587447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00076899 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00347884 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 486,284,439 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

