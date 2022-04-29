Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces Earnings Results

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.