Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

NYSE HASI opened at $41.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $37,142,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,173,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 184,559 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

