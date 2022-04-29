Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$62.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HDI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock traded down C$0.14 on Friday, reaching C$32.92. 48,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.03. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of C$28.18 and a 1-year high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$780.17 million and a PE ratio of 5.40.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$649.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$604.14 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.0199998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.