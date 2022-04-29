Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.85) EPS. Hawaiian updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $17.14. 22,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,680. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $879.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

