Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC) Short Interest Update

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYAC. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

HYAC remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Friday. 470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

