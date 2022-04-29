HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $241.00 at UBS Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $289.00 to $241.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $218.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $199.56 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,042,000 after acquiring an additional 879,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

