HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,804 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.71. 15,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

