HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The company has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

