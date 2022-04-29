Head to Head Analysis: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.88 -$90,000.00 ($0.04) -398.00 Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.99 $16.14 million $0.93 16.87

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp -0.87% -0.24% -0.03% Provident Bancorp 23.07% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Malvern Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.47%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. The company also provides loans, such as commercial construction and real estate loans, consumer loans, unsecured overdraft lines of credit, and personal loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit on deposit; residential mortgages; and one- to four-family first mortgage loans, as well as investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. In addition, it offers life and health insurance, long term care, automobile, homeowners, and liability insurance services. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

