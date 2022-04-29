Head to Head Comparison: CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 3 4 0 2.57

Skillz has a consensus price target of $7.29, suggesting a potential upside of 232.68%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Skillz’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.05 -$13.88 million ($0.22) -1.00 Skillz $384.09 million 2.34 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -4.87

CooTek (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -4.82% N/A -11.73% Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Summary

Skillz beats CooTek (Cayman) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CooTek (Cayman) (Get Rating)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.