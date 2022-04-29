Head to Head Review: Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Alamos Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alamos Gold and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 0 2 4 0 2.67 Vista Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $11.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold -8.10% 5.86% 4.51% Vista Gold N/A -96.41% -84.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alamos Gold and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $823.60 million 3.76 -$66.70 million ($0.17) -46.41 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.14) -5.99

Vista Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alamos Gold. Alamos Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the Island Gold mine, which comprises approximately 15,000 hectares located in the Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as AuRico Gold Inc. and changed its name to Alamos Gold Inc. in July 2015. Alamos Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

