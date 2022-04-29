HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €55.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($93.55) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.45 ($73.61).

HEI stock opened at €54.10 ($58.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($50.55) and a 1 year high of €78.58 ($84.49). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €54.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €60.11.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

