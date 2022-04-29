Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

HSII stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.