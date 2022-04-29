Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.67.
HSII stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
