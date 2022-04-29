Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Trading Down 4.7%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.59. 3,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

The company has a market cap of $643.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

