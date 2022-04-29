Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE:HP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,768. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.