Hemenway Trust Co LLC Buys Shares of 1,710 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

GPC stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.82. 4,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,065. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

