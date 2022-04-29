Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $19.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HTGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.47.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.