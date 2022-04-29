Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Earnings Results

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Shares of HTBK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $677.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

