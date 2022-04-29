Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hershey stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,838. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hershey has a twelve month low of $159.51 and a twelve month high of $231.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

