Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Announces Earnings Results

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.26. 491,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.83. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $123,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,129,494 shares of company stock worth $146,229,315 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after buying an additional 487,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 101,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

