Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HXGBY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 106 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 548,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,468. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

